Milwaukee crash near 74th and Silver Spring; 3 injured, driver cited
MILWAUKEE - Three people were injured in a crash near 74th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a vehicle was speeding, lost control, crossed the lanes, and crashed into another vehicle, and then crashed into a tree.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 19-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was cited.
The passengers in that vehicle, a 19-year-old and 18-year-old, were also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No one else was injured.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.