Milwaukee crash near 74th and Silver Spring; 3 injured, driver cited

The Brief Three people were injured in a crash on Milwaukee's north side on Saturday, Nov. 1. Police say the vehicle was speeding when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle and then a tree. The driver was injured and cited. Two other passengers were injured as well.



Three people were injured in a crash near 74th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a vehicle was speeding, lost control, crossed the lanes, and crashed into another vehicle, and then crashed into a tree.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 19-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was cited.

The passengers in that vehicle, a 19-year-old and 18-year-old, were also taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No one else was injured.