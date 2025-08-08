Milwaukee crash near 72nd and Silver Spring, 1 person injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a crash in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Aug. 8.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:40 a.m., the driver of the vehicle veered left and crashed into a tree near 72nd and Silver Spring.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver, a 37-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No one else was injured.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene of the crash.