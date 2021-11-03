Milwaukee fatal crash near 68th and Silver Spring: medical examiner

Police said a 57-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after a crash involving a tow truck and another vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The man was driving a tow truck near 68th and Silver Spring when the truck collided with a vehicle making a turn around 1:40 p.m.

An occupant of the tow truck was ejected as a result of the crash, according to police, and fled the scene; described as a white male wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, that occupant is wanted by police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News at the scene of the crash saw two vehicles that had apparently rolled and come to a stop on their roofs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.