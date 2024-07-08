Expand / Collapse search

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 8, 2024 7:04am CDT
Crash near 60th and Calumet in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Monday, July 8 near 60th and Calumet.

It appears the driver hit a tree and the vehicle caught on fire. 

Milwaukee crash, 60th and Calumet

Milwaukee crash, 60th and Calumet

Milwaukee crash, 60th and Calumet

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 