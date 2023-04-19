Milwaukee crash, 55th and Burleigh, injuries unknown

article

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday afternoon, April 19.

It happened around 3 p.m. near 55th and Burleigh.

Video from a FOX6 News viewer of the aftermath showed one car ended up on top of the other and pinned against a light pole.

Milwaukee crash, 55th and Burleigh

There's been no reports of any serious injuries.

The cause is under investigation.