Two stolen cars crashed on Milwaukee's north side early Monday morning – and police are looking for the drivers.

It happened near 39th and Center around 12:40 a.m. Police said the cars were headed east on Center Street when one struck the other, causing it to then hit a traffic signal.

Crash scene near 39th and Center

MPD said both cars were reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The drivers of both cars fled the scene, but officers took three 13-year-old passengers into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.