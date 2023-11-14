Crash into Milwaukee liquor store, 2 vehicles involved: MFD

article

A crash on Milwaukee's south side sent at least one person to a hospital Tuesday, Nov. 14.

It happened near 20th and Layton around 2:30 p.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said two vehicles hit a building.

FOX6 News at the scene showed one of the vehicles, an SUV, up against Layton Beer & Liquor with significant front-end damage.

MFD said there were seven people total in the two vehicles involved in the crash, one of whom was taken to a hospital. MFD said two other "basic life support units" were called to the scene.