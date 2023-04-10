Milwaukee crash; 2 vehicles collide, 1 strikes tree, building

article

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously hurt after two vehicles collided near 8th and Atkinson on Monday morning, April 10.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. The two vehicles were eastbound on W. Atkinson Avenue when one vehicle collided with the second. The impact caused the second vehicle to lose control, and then strike a tree and building.

The 47-year-old man had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Crash near 8th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

Crash near 8th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

No other injuries were reported.