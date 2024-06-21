Milwaukee crash, 2 dead at 27th and Center, driver hit pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed two people near 27th and Center early Friday, June 21.
Police say a black Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided into a pole.
Milwaukee crash, 27th and Center
Milwaukee crash, 27th and Center
The 23-year-old driver and 27-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.