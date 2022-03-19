Milwaukee crash: 2 injured near 17th and Highland

Police are investigating a reckless driving crash that left two people injured near 17th and Highland around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

The driver of a van was traveling east on Highland, ran a red light and struck a car traveling south on 17th Street.

Crash scene near 17th and Highland

One of the occupants of the car, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, was conveyed to a local hospital and is in critical condition. A 1-month-old male passenger of the car did not appear to have any injuries but received medical attention. The 40-year-old female driver of the car is in stable condition.

The van initially fled the scene, but later returned.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News