A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said.

The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side.

Police said the victim was trapped inside that vehicle and had to be extricated before going to the hospital.