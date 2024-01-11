Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, 107th and Brown Deer: 'traveling too fast'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
107th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Jan. 11 near 107th Street and Brown Deer Road. 

It happened around 7:20 a.m. 

Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on 107th Street collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Brown Deer Road. 

The vehicle traveling southbound on 107th Street was "traveling too fast for road conditions," police say. 

The drivers, ages 17 and 40, sustained no apparent injuries. 