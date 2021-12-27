Milwaukee COVID testing, prepare to wait, officials say

After closing over Christmas weekend, COVID-19 testing sites reopened Monday, Dec. 27 to lines that extended into the streets. The Milwaukee Health Department expected this demand to start the week due to a pair of factors: the holidays and how easy the omicron variant is spreading.

Milwaukee health officials say anyone coming for a free test should expect to wait. With cars lined up bumper-to-bumper on and around the property, the health department's three testing sites were packed with cars throughout the day Monday.

"Between all the sites, we'll be at a couple thousand people for the day," said Nick Tomaro, MHD.

Near 25th and St. Paul, the line was a half-mile long and required some traffic control from Milwaukee police.

"An hour," said Gerry Steele. "We've been waiting one hour to get in to get our tests."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We know lines are long," said Tomaro. "We're gonna be as efficient as we can. You're gonna need some patience when you come to the site, and we're trying to move through as quickly as possible."

The sites don't require insurance and provide the test for free, making them a popular option in Milwaukee for months.

"If some people in the family don't have an insurance card, you kind of all want to go at the same time to make sure you can get in, so we come down here because we don't have to have that problem down here," said Edward Cheatham.

These sites aren't the only ones meeting the fast-rising demand for COVID-19 testing. Advocate Aurora Health is processing more than 40,000 tests a week and preparing for 50,000 across their immediate and urgent care centers. With high demand comes limited availability for appointments and even at-home tests as the community braces for another surge.

"It's been kind of crazy all around the world, and Milwaukee is no exception," said Tomaro.

If you need a test and want it for free, the Milwaukee Health Department encourages you to pre-register before coming to a testing site. You can also make an appointment with your primary care provider -- where insurance coverage and cost may vary.