Milwaukee County Zoo, Zoological Society announce new mission, strategic plan

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee unveiled a new strategic plan for the zoo. The new mission, vision, and plan focus on improving the zoo in not only how it takes care of animals, but how it educates the community. It also focuses on conservation efforts, and saving wildlife and wild spaces in Wisconsin and around the world.



The Milwaukee County Zoo and its nonprofit partner, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, have announced a new vision, mission, and strategic plan.

"Our Zoo, Our Future"

What we know:

A press release from the Milwaukee County Zoo says the initiative, "Our Zoo, Our Future," will "align the organizations’ resources and activities around one overarching goal: to build, cultivate and sustain thriving communities that bring people, wildlife and wild places together – at the zoo, throughout Wisconsin, across the United States, and with its partners around the world."

The plan includes a modernized update to the current zoo master plan and focuses on "continuing to position the zoo as an elite destination for guests and employees."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What they're saying:

"The Milwaukee County Zoo is a catalyst in our community, serving as a thriving public space that makes our region one where guests of all ages can engage with empathy, curiosity, and connection," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "The Zoo’s inclusive culture makes us proud of the work they do to support Milwaukee County’s commitment to equity in all measurable areas. Partnerships drive us forward, and I support the commitment [the zoo] and [the zoological society] have solidified to work towards their new mission and vision. Milwaukee County is currently implementing its own strategic plan, the first in 20 years, and I am proud to see us all aligned in a similar vision for what the future can be."

Related article

The new vision statement is: "A world where wildlife and people thrive" and the new mission statement is: "Inspire people to conserve wildlife and wild places."

The joint coalition has established three key commitments to guide how the zoo will achieve its mission and strengthen its place in the community.

Care: Enhancing well-being and pursuing the highest standards in veterinary care, husbandry and zoo habitat design.

Connect: Immersing people in nature and creating memorable, educational experiences that inspire empathy and environmental action.

Conserve: Saving wildlife and wild places here and across the globe by leading and partnering on conservation projects.

"This is our shared plan to get to a world where people, wildlife and wild places thrive," said Amos Morris, Executive Zoo Director. "The work will begin right here in Milwaukee with supporting and sustaining thriving communities, both human and wild, together in a way they could not anywhere else in Wisconsin."

The Milwaukee County Zoo and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee will focus on leading as an innovator in 21st century animal care and conservation in Wisconsin and around the globe. The future will center on adding habitats that align with a modern approach to animal care and adding animals and immersive experiences for the community to share and learn from.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We know we can only realize our full potential together, as one zoo coalition, and we are thrilled to move forward into the future with [the zoo] and [the zoological society] committed to a shared mission, vision and strategic plan," said Zoological Society of Milwaukee President and CEO Jodi Gibson. "The next 5–10 years will be important as we begin discussions with the community and our stakeholders to share our future vision of the new path for the zoo. We are all very excited for what is to come."

To learn more about "Our Zoo, Our Future," visit Milwaukee County Zoo website or the Zoological Society of Milwaukee website.