Milwaukee County Zoo Wizarding Night happening July 27

Back by popular demand, Wizarding Night returns to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday, July 27 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

This unique event takes place during Sunset Zoofari, sponsored by Tri City National Bank, featuring a performance by Dirty Boogie at the Flamingo Gazebo.

Win spellbinding prizes in the costume contest, try your wandhand at Harry Potter trivia, enjoy special food and drink, and other fun and fantasy! These activities are included in the Sunset Zoofari reduced admission rate:

Adults $10.50

Juniors (ages 3-12) $8

Children (2 and under) Free

