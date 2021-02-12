Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes new female sloth, Nentas

article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo is welcoming a new female sloth, Nentas, to the Small Mammals building.
A news release from the zoo issued on Friday, Feb. 12 said Nentas is recommended to breed with the zoo's male, Fezzik.
So will there be a love connection in the future? Zookeepers can only wait and see.
