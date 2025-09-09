Milwaukee County Zoo Ride on the Wild Side bike ride set for Sept. 14

article

The Brief Stretch the legs on Sunday, Sept. 14 and take part in the Milwaukee County Zoo's annual Ride on the Wild Side. The ride is in its 30th year – and offers four different routes; one that stays inside the zoo grounds and three longer-distance routes. Register online or on the day of the event.



The Milwaukee County Zoo is inviting you to ride your bike at the zoo on Sunday, Sept. 14 – when the Ride on the Wild Side bike ride takes place.

Ride on the Wild Side

What we know:

For 2025, the 30th year of the ride, riders will have four routes from which to choose.

The Critter Caravan is a family-friendly zoo route that stays inside the zoo. Guests can take as many laps as they want until time runs out.

Riders can also choose from one of three long-distance rides starting at 15 miles up to an extended 30-mile ride to commemorate 30 years. The distance rides begin and end in the zoo but go through the Menomonee River Parkway along the Oak Leaf Trail and Hank Aaron State Trail.

The Ride on the Wild Side is an event for people of all ages and skill levels. A news release says it helps raise money for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. In addition to a bike ride, the registration fee includes entry to the Zoo and parking, a continental breakfast, lunch, a long-sleeved T-shirt, crafts and activities for children, followed by a day at the zoo.

What you can do:

Ride check-in and registration starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Routes start at 8 a.m.

Register online at zoosociety.org/bike or call 414-258-2333. Guests can register on the day of the event, but T-shirt sizes cannot be guaranteed.

Prices vary if you register early or day of the event or if you have a Zoo Pass.