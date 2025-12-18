Milwaukee County Zoo free daytime admission from Dec. 26-30, 2025

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo offers free daytime entry from Dec. 26–30, 2025 (parking fees still apply). Guests can visit the newly opened Rhino Care Center and the Hippo Indoor Haven to see rhinos and Happy the hippo. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 4:30 p.m. on weekends.



The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community with a week of free daytime admission Dec. 26-30, 2025.

Frosty Free Week

What we know:

Frosty Free Week provides all guests complimentary admission to the zoo. Parking and regular attraction rates still apply. The zoo is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

A news release says guests can visit the new Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center to meet our Eastern black rhinos, Zuri and Kianga, as they continue to acclimate in their new habitat and stop by Robert Dohmen Hippo Indoor Haven to view our hippo, Happy. The building recently opened to the public in early December and spans 61,000 square feet, creating a habitat design that brings guests closer than ever to the animals.

In addition, the Rhino Care Center creates flexibility for how the animal care team provides for the animals.

