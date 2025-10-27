Milwaukee County Zoo Family Free Day set for Saturday, Nov. 1

article

The Brief Free Admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, November 1st, courtesy of Tri City National Bank and FOX6. The Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but be aware that parking and attractions cost extra. See new animals, including calves at the Family Farm and baby macaques and a baby bonobo named Remi.



You are invited to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, Nov. 1, as guests will receive free admission courtesy of Family Free Day, sponsored by Tri City National Bank and FOX6.

Family Free Day

What we know:

A news release says parking and other attraction rates apply – and the Milwaukee County Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Guests will be greeted by the Penguins of the Pacific habitat to start their Zoo journey filled with over 2,200 animals and over 340 species to visit and learn about.

Stop by the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm and visit the two new calves- Ayrshire calf Mabel was born in July and Black and White Holstein bull calf, Lee, was born in September. There are also a few new macaques on Macaque Island, born in the summer and bonobo baby Remi.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The North Shore Bank Safari Train and Penzey’s carousel begin running at 10 a.m. for additional activities and the Virtual Reality Experience is also open with multiple shows to select.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.