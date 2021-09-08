Milwaukee County Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' returns

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" drive-thru is returning this October. Advance online reservations are required and are available beginning Sept. 15 at 8 a.m.

In addition to the drive-thru, treats will be handed out along the "Trick-or-Treat Trail" this year for children who remain safe inside vehicles and bring their own treat bags.

During Boo at the Zoo, visitors ride on a 1.5-mile pathway, lasting approximately 30 minutes, to take in a variety of Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows. For safety, animals are not viewable during these evenings.

Food stops will be available along the way to purchase snacks and treats, and merchandise areas will be designated to buy "merry not scary" mementos.

Boo at the Zoo runs Thursdays through Sundays Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It serves as a fundraiser for the Milwaukee County Zoo and as direct support to the 2,200-plus animals in its care.

Tickets and entry

Admission is priced by the carload – $55 for general visitors and $50 for Zoo Pass holders. A carload is the number of people not exceeding the number of seatbelts in the vehicle. Vehicle size is limited to 20-feet in length and 8-feet high. Motorized vehicles only; bicycles are not permitted. Motorcycles are permitted.

Advance tickets are available online only and cannot be purchased at the Milwaukee County Zoo. To adhere to safety guidelines, vehicles will be admitted into the zoo at the specified reservation time in 30-minute intervals. Entries are allowed only at the purchased time. Last car admittance for the evening is 9 p.m. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable, the zoo said.

Face masks will be required if the emergency use of the bathroom is necessary.

For further details, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit the zoo's website. For any additional questions, call 414-256-5466.