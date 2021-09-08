Harvest Fair cream puffs: 2 fall flavors available

Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials and The Original Cream Puffs team announced Wednesday, Sept. 8  the return of a fan favorite plus an all-new flavor of Cream Puff just for Harvest Fair. 

Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs make their return, and the NEW Latte Cream Puff makes its debut. Harvest Fair Cream Puffs, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, will be available only at State Fair Park in West Allis.

 These special Cream Puff flavors will be available at Harvest Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 24 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 26. 

Pumpkin Spice and Latte Cream Puffs will be available in single, 3-packs, and 6-packs at Harvest Fair. 

Admission to Harvest Fair is FREE, and more information can be found HERE

Harvest Fair Hours of Operation 

  • Friday, Sept. 24: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Additionally, these Cream Puffs will be available through drive-thru pick-up with a pre-Harvest Fair pick-up option on Thursday, Sept. 23. Both flavors will be offered in 3-packs and 6-packs Thursday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 26. Mixing of flavors within packs will not be an available option. 

Cream Puff Drive-Thru Hours of Operation 

  • Thursday, Sept. 23: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 
  • Friday, Sept. 24: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

Pre-order HERE by Sept. 22 to SAVE and guarantee your Cream Puffs!

