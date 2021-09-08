Potawatomi to reinstitute mask policy beginning Sept. 9

article

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will reinstitute its mask policy beginning Thursday, Sept. 9.

"As we make a concerted effort to get back to pre-pandemic operations, we also recognize the gravity of the situation when it comes to the ongoing pandemic," said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and General Manager of the property. "Maintaining a smoke-free facility while temporarily reinstituting our universal mask policy mirrors other entertainment venues in the community. It will help protect our guests, team members, other stakeholders and their loved ones from contracting the virus."

Guests will be required to wear a mask in most public spaces inside Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, including the Northern Lights Theater, which is scheduled to re-open Sept. 21. Masks can be removed while dining in one of the property’s restaurants. Team members have been required to wear masks since reopening of the property in June 2020.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will distribute masks to guests requesting them. They are available at any of the property’s entrances.

A number of other policies and initiatives to mitigate the virus remain in place. They include:

Plexiglass dividers between slot machines.

No smoking throughout the casino.

Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing in all public spaces with an emphasis on high contact surface areas.

Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the property.

Signage located throughout the property reminding guests to social distance and abide by other COVID-related protocols.