Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive runs June 27-29

During the summer months, blood and platelet donations often do not keep pace with hospital demand, which can make a world of difference for people in need in our own backyard. That’s why the American Red Cross is teaming up with the Milwaukee Radio Alliance and the Milwaukee County Zoo for the 17th annual, three-day blood drive, June 27-29 at the Zoo’s Peck Center.

All presenting donors will receive free admission and parking to the zoo and a slew of other free giveaways. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk ins will be allowed as space permits.

Sign up at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code MKE Zoo.

It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 14-July 8:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

6/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 510 N. Crystal Lake Road

6/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.

6/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St.

7/6/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr.

Fox Lake

6/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St.

Horicon

6/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St.

Iron Ridge

7/7/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

6/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St.

Mayville

6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 S. Main St.

Randolph

6/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St.

Waupun

7/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr.

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

6/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., River Hills Apartments, 40 Overlook Dr.

6/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S. Military Road

Oakfield

7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N. Main St.

Ripon

6/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St.

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

6/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Johnson Creek

6/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St.

Lake Mills

6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St.

Waterloo

6/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E. Madison St.

Watertown

6/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones St.

6/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones St.

6/28/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First St.

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First St.

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave.

6/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Road, Suite C

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

7/1/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W. Loomis Road

Greendale

6/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 S. 76th St.

6/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St.

Milwaukee

6/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S. Howell Ave.

6/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

6/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.

6/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

6/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/28/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Road

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W. Grange Ave.

7/6/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

7/6/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Radisson Milwaukee West, 2303 N. Mayfair Road

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Headquarters, 2600 W. Wisconsin Ave.

River Hills

6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N. River Road

West Allis

6/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

6/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road

Grafton

6/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

6/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Grant St.

_______________

Racine

Burlington

6/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Road

Mt Pleasant

7/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr.

Racine

6/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Road

6/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.

6/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Racine Family Worship Center, 1848 Mead St.

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

6/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S. Fourth St.

Plymouth

6/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S. Stafford St.

7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Road

Sheboygan

6/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

6/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

6/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva St.

Elkhorn

6/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

6/17/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E. South St.

Sharon

7/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St.

_______________

Washington

Germantown

6/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Hartford

7/5/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N. Main St.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

6/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W. Capitol Dr., Suite C101

Hartland

6/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Dr.

6/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E. Capitol Dr.

6/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr.

Menomonee Falls

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Road

7/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St.

Mukwonago

6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN

Muskego

6/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Road

New Berlin

6/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S. Racine Ave.

7/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Land

North Prairie

6/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W. South St.

Pewaukee

6/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

6/16/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Road

6/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

6/30/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/1/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

7/7/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

Sussex

6/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr.