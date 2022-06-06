Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte 2022 headliners revealed

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Monday, June 6 the initial details for the 2022 a la Carte at the zoo. The festival takes place August 18-21.

2022 lineup

Bella Cain

Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.

Caribou Main Stage

Spin Doctors

Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Caribou Main Stage

Plain White T’s

Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Caribou Main Stage

De La Buena

Sunday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m.

Caribou Main Stage

A news release says in addition to food and headline acts, local bands will perform on five stages throughout the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Crafty kids can also create fun and imaginative projects inspired by works of art at the Milwaukee Art Museum -- Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New hours for the Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte

