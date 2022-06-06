Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte 2022 headliners revealed
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Monday, June 6 the initial details for the 2022 a la Carte at the zoo. The festival takes place August 18-21.
2022 lineup
Bella Cain
- Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m.
- Caribou Main Stage
Spin Doctors
- Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.
- Caribou Main Stage
Plain White T’s
- Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.
- Caribou Main Stage
De La Buena
- Sunday, Aug. 21, 4 p.m.
- Caribou Main Stage
A news release says in addition to food and headline acts, local bands will perform on five stages throughout the Milwaukee County Zoo.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Crafty kids can also create fun and imaginative projects inspired by works of art at the Milwaukee Art Museum -- Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New hours for the Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte
Advertisement
- Thursday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.