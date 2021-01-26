Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo: 17-year-old Amur tiger humanely euthanized

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Amba (Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26 that a 17-year-old Amur tiger named Amba was humanely euthanized after experiencing a "declining quality of life due to serious health issues." She was 17 years old.

A Facebook post says "Amba had five offspring and displayed excellent maternal care, even allowing her care team to be with the cubs if they were sick. She has overcome multiple health issues, proving to us that she was never to be underestimated."

The median life expectancy for female Amur tigers in human care is 14.3 years.

