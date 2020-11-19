Milwaukee County vote recount streamed using robotic cameras

The entire Milwaukee County vote recount of the 2020 election will be streamed online (above) starting Friday, Nov. 20.

The audio/visual crew at the Wisconsin Center will be using five robotic cameras and a roving camera that can reach any part of the room wirelessly. From those cameras, officials will have the ability to zoom in on ballots, envelopes, and more.

The recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, where Joe Biden outpolled President Trump by a more than 2-to-1 margin, must be completed by Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Milwaukee County officials said they plan to finish the recount by Wednesday. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said “it would be great to be done by Thanksgiving,” but he didn't have an estimate for when the work would conclude.

Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes. President Trump’s campaign has cited “irregularities” in the counties, although no evidence of illegal activity has been presented.

Associated Press contributed to this post.