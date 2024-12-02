Milwaukee County Transit System job fair; 'offers a career path'

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Monday, Dec. 2 that it is hiring for 100 open positions over the course of 2025. Those positions include bus operators, safety officers, diesel mechanics, electronic technicians, and bus fuelers/detailers.

People from across Wisconsin are invited to attend the MCTS Career Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Staff will be on hand at the MCTS Administration Building on 1942 N. 17th Street, Milwaukee, to answer questions about these positions and to assist with filling out applications.

MCTS Employment Manager Tiffany Moore said in a news release statement:

"We have many entry-level opportunities that offer a career path to advanced positions such as garage supervisors, instructors, customer service representatives, route supervisors, and director roles. Many leaders at MCTS, including executives, began their careers in roles like these, showing the tremendous opportunities for growth and advancement within our organization."