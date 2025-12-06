The Brief The 19th annual Milwaukee County "Shop with a Cop" took place Saturday. Dozens of law enforcement officers teamed up with kids for a day of festivities. The day included breakfast, shopping, activities and a pizza party.



Sheriff's deputies and police officers came together to help local children for the 19th annual Milwaukee County "Shop with a Cop" on Saturday.

Local perspective:

Organizers said Shop with a Cop is a full day of fun, festivities, feasting and shopping. More than four dozen local law enforcement officers teamed up with kids ages 5–14.

The kids were treated to an officer-escorted luxury motor coach ride to breakfast and visited with Santa Claus, followed by activities and shopping, before they ended the day with a pizza party.

"At the end of the day, everyone's heart is overflowing with joy," said organizer Catherine Trimbole, a retired MCSO captain. "The smiles on the kids' faces, they just light up the room."

Participating law enforcement agencies included the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Marquette University Police Department, Wisconsin State Fair Park Police Department, and rangers with Milwaukee County Parks.