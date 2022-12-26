Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad happened Monday morning, Dec. 26 near Fond du Lac and Baldwin. It happened around 2:15 a.m.
According to authorities, a deputy was trying to catch up with another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fond du Lac Avenue – when a black Cadillac Sedan pulled out of a parking lot and struck the squad.
The striking vehicle did not stop.
The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No one is in custody at this time and authorities are looking for a black SUV.