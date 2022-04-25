Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Patrol 460 welcomed to fleet

As the weather starts to get nicer, more people will be enjoying Lake Michigan. On Monday, April 25, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office showed off its newest tool to help keep people on the water safe.

It's being called the most high-tech patrol vessel on this side of the lake.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Monday wasn't an ideal day out on Lake Michigan, but conditions were perfect for welcoming Patrol 460 to the MCSO.

"This gives us another opportunity to keep people safe and keep our communities safe and vibrant during these summer months here," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

The new patrol vessel is equipped with all the latest and greatest features, including high-tech radar and infrared cameras.

"It’s just about the most technologically advanced patrol vessel on this side of the lake because it is the newest," said Lt. Jeremy Frankie, MCSO.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office acquired the boat made in Washington. The 35-foot, 12,000-pound vessel can reach speeds of 60 miles per hour.

"Milwaukee County has approximately 948 square miles that we must patrol and cover, so it’s very important that we have a robust vessel that’s designed to handle the weather that Lake Michigan can throw at us," said Lt. Frankie.

With some simple words, the boat was christened and welcomed to the fleet.

Advertisement

"This is a wonderful addition to our team," said Sheriff Lucas.