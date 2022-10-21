Milwaukee County Sheriff Lucas resigns; takes job at Fiserv

article

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced Friday, Oct. 21 that he has resigned. Starting Monday, Oct. 24 he will serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin.

"I look forward to the next chapter in a long career of service and adding value to the Milwaukee community," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. "I am excited to be joining a team of security professionals in the Global Security and Investigations Unit with a FORTUNE™ 500 company and one of FORTUNE Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies."

In this new role, Lucas will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations, and all other incidents impacting Fiserv, according to a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Lucas brings 40 years of law enforcement and public safety experience to his new role, including four years as Milwaukee County’s chief law enforcement executive.

"It has been the high honor of my professional career to serve as Milwaukee County Sheriff," said Lucas. "I thank the many friends and supporters of the Sheriff’s Office who placed their confidence and trust in me to deliver a high level of service to the people of Milwaukee County. I also thank the men and women of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office who worked daily to restore honor, integrity, and trust to the agency. Together, we helped make Milwaukee County strong and safe."