Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas; last day on job, gift to memorial

Earnell Lucas ends his tenure as Milwaukee County Sheriff on Sunday, Oct. 23.

In his last act as sheriff, Lucas presented a gift of $10,000 on Sunday morning, Oct. 23 from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to the nonprofit Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Committee. The money will assist with much-needed repairs to the fallen deputies memorial, also known as the "Call to Duty Memorial."

The memorial, which consists of a statue of a kneeling deputy atop an eight-sided pedestal, signifying the eight-hour shifts worked by deputies, bears the names of the 13 deputy sheriffs who have died in the line of duty since August 1915. It sits in a circular brick "garden" at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy in Franklin.

In recent years, the memorial has fallen into disrepair and could require more than $15,000 in corrective work, a news release says.

Lucas moving on

Lucas announced Friday, Oct. 21 that he has resigned. Starting Monday, Oct. 24 he will serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin.

"I look forward to the next chapter in a long career of service and adding value to the Milwaukee community," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. "I am excited to be joining a team of security professionals in the Global Security and Investigations Unit with a FORTUNE™ 500 company and one of FORTUNE Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies."

In this new role, Lucas will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations, and all other incidents impacting Fiserv, according to a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Lucas brings 40 years of law enforcement and public safety experience to his new role, including four years as Milwaukee County’s chief law enforcement executive.

This is a developing story.