Milwaukee County pool openings; some to remain closed this season

The weather is finally starting to warm up, which means local pools are opening up.

But the Milwaukee County Parks Department said there are five locations not opening this summer.

Rena Cannon lives near Washington Park. For the last several years, she said the pool there has been closed.

The Milwaukee County Parks Department said it will remain closed this summer.

Pelican Cove Aquatic Center, Jackson Pool, Hales Corners Pool and Grobschmidt Pool are also closed for the 2025 season.

"I think they need to open it back up for the community because the children need it," Cannon said. "Like, where is a good pool? And everyone is talking about going south, going south, and it’s like, what about over here?"

Cannon said she has to drive at least 30 minutes to get to a pool.

"That's gas money. If we want to go somewhere three times a week – that’s 30, 40 minutes there, and back. That’s a long way," she said. "That’s a long way to go."

Andrea Wallace of Milwaukee County Parks said the closures are because of mechanical issues.

"With some facilities that haven’t been open in years, we have some mechanical issues that we have to deal with – whether it is a bad pool lining or a filter system or concrete work," she said.

Instead, Wallace said the department is focused on lifeguard staffing, and starting off the season with more than 170 lifeguards.

"Staffing has definitely been at the forefront recently," Wallace said. "In the last probably five years as we build the lifeguard core from zero in 2020."

Wallace said all splash pads and wading pools will be open for the summer.

For a full list of pool openings, visit the Milwaukee County Parks website .