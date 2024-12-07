'Shop with a Cop' in Milwaukee; kids, law enforcement connect

article

The Brief Kids and law enforcement members paired up for "Shop with a Cop" downtown. Saturday's event was about much more than just buying gifts. It marked the 18th annual event for Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies.



Dozens of kids got some holiday shopping done on Saturday with deputies and officers from across Milwaukee County at their side.

"Shop with a Cop" is an annual tradition for law enforcement members – and it's about much more than just buying gifts.

"I am looking forward to getting something dumb but funny for my dad," said Purcell Jagiello. "It’s just funny to see a bunch of cops – like wherever I look, there’s a cop."

During this time of year, a little holiday cheer can go a long way. Jagiello is living proof of that.

"We know that some people struggle around this time, and we didn’t want some people to have gifts and others not," Sheriff Denita Ball said.

The event at 3rd Street Market Hall downtown allowed law enforcement members to give back and make connections with kids in the community.

"Oftentimes, we see us in stressful situations, and we are here to help," said Ball. "We want them to feel comfortable."

Saturday marked the 18th annual Shop with a Cop for Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies. After shopping, the kids ended the day with a pizza party.