Milwaukee County Parks winter activities; skating, hiking, and more

With the holidays approaching, Milwaukee County Parks is turning to winter operations, providing exciting activities for people who have extra time on their hands.

Glow Skating at Wilson Ice Arena

Glow Skating is a popular activity to look forward to at the Wilson Ice Arena. Reservations are no longer needed to go skating, and masks are optional.

The cost to skate is $7.50, including skate rentals, glow sticks and ice skating from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. Additionally, on weekdays, people can publicly skate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can click here for more information on where to find the Wilson Ice Arena.

Milwaukee public parks indoor pool

Indoor swimming is back this winter at Noyes and Pulaski pool. Lap swimming at Noyes Indoor Pool is available in the morning and in the afternoon; anyone can come for an open swim.

Pulaski Indoor Pools are great for private rentals and include birthday party packages. Children under three years of age can get in for free.

Winter hiking is back this winter at Wehr Nature center. The trails are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. If you want to take in the sights and sounds around the beautiful Nature Center, you can pay the parking fee of $4.

The Nature Center building will be closed to the public from Saturday, Dec. 24, to Monday, Jan. 2. The trails will be open for public use after that time. For more information on hiking at Wehr Nature Center, click here.

The Sports Complex

The Sports Complex will be open for pickleball and open gym during a break from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. on most days. From a Baseball Batting Cage to a Fieldhouse for Soccer, The Sports Complex can be adapted for various sports throughout the year.

For more up-to-date hours and more information on the sports that will be available, click here.