Milwaukee County Parks winter activities are back

Milwaukee County Parks are switching to winter operations for the 2021-2022 season. That means the return of ice skating at Red Arrow Park, private chalets at South Shore Terrace, and the Holiday Show at the Mitchell Park Domes.



2021 marks the second season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people and are available to rent. Over 1,500 chalets were rented last season, and this year, new menu items this season include a 's'mores kit' for roasting marshmallows.



Each chalet can host up to six people and cost $80 for a 90-minute timeslot, which includes a $40 food/beverage credit. Reservations can be made at southshoreterrace.com.



Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park, sponsored by WaterStone Bank, is expected to open on Friday, December 17 (if weather conditions allow). No reservations are needed this season, and as usual, the rink will open daily for free skating, with skate rentals available for $9 for adults and $7 for under 18. For more information visit sliceofice.com.



Additional outdoor ice rinks, managed by volunteer friends groups, will also be installed at parks including Lake Park and Humboldt Park, when the weather allows.



When it gets too chilly outside, the Mitchell Park Domes are the destination to head. The warm and cozy holiday show, featuring colorful poinsettia and holiday decor, is open wed-sun, with extended hours every Thursday. The late-night Thursdays also provide the opportunity to enjoy a light show in the floral dome, on the hour starting at 5pm. For more information visit mitchellparkdomes.com.

Additional information

Mitchell Park Domes

Admission is $8 adult, $6 juniors, $5 students, free for kids under 5.

The Mitchell Park Domes opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. Last entry is one hour before close.

Masks are required inside the venue.

Holiday Hours

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 25, Christmas Day: CLOSED

Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jan. 1, New Year’s Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

South Shore Terrace Chalets

Chalet rentals are available: Thursdays: 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Fridays: 4-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.



Holiday Hours

Dec. 27 - Jan 2: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Slice of Ice

Skating Hours: Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dec. 25, Christmas Day: 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

Dec. 26 - Jan. 1: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.