Milwaukee County Parks trash pickup on for Saturday; join the effort

Milwaukee County is inviting you to more than 150 parks this weekend for the season kickoff of its "Brew Hero Blitz."

Everyone taking part is asking to pick a park in the county and to do a miniature trash cleanup at a time of their choosing. Volunteers are then encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #mkebrewhero, or to upload photos to the Milwaukee Parks Explorer app, for a chance to win monthly prizes from local 'brew' sponsors, including Roast Coffee Company, Soul Brew Kombucha, Stone Creek Coffee, Style Pop Café, and Outwoken Tea.

Sign up is simple, volunteers can register at loveyourparksmke.com/volunteer before starting any cleanups.

Brew Heroes can be individuals, families, couples, or small groups. Volunteers are also asked to bring their own gloves, bags, and other tools for cleaning safely.