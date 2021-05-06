Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Parks trash pickup on for Saturday; join the effort

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Parks article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County is inviting you to more than 150 parks this weekend for the season kickoff of its "Brew Hero Blitz."

Everyone taking part is asking to pick a park in the county and to do a miniature trash cleanup at a time of their choosing. Volunteers are then encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #mkebrewhero, or to upload photos to the Milwaukee Parks Explorer app, for a chance to win monthly prizes from local 'brew' sponsors, including Roast Coffee Company, Soul Brew Kombucha, Stone Creek Coffee, Style Pop Café, and Outwoken Tea. 

Sign up is simple, volunteers can register at loveyourparksmke.com/volunteer before starting any cleanups.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brew Heroes can be individuals, families, couples, or small groups. Volunteers are also asked to bring their own gloves, bags, and other tools for cleaning safely. 

Green Bay restaurant offers Aaron Rodgers free burgers and beer – for life – if he stays
slideshow

Green Bay restaurant offers Aaron Rodgers free burgers and beer – for life – if he stays

Amid recent talk that Rodgers may soon be leaving town – or even retiring from the NFL – one restaurant is making its pitch to keep Rodgers right where he is.

Perfume stolen from Ulta Beauty; police seek suspects
slideshow

Perfume stolen from Ulta Beauty; police seek suspects

Police said three suspects removed roughly $4,000 in perfume products from an Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway.

TikToking through COVID, Kenosha County man goes viral

Daniel LaBelle has more than 18 million followers on TikTok, and is close to 4 million on YouTube and Instagram combined.