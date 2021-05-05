Expand / Collapse search

Perfume stolen from Ulta Beauty; police seek suspects

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking information about a $4,000 retail theft that happened Saturday, May 1.

Police said three suspects removed roughly $4,000 in perfume products from an Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway.

All three suspects wore masks and carried purses during the incident. The suspects are described as follows:

  • Suspect 1: female, Black, 5'5" tall, 160 pounds; wearing a black hat, black leggings and black sandals
  • Suspect 2: female, Black, 5'7" tall, 220 pounds; wearing a cheetah-pattern jacket, black leggings and gray shoes
  • Suspect 3: female, Black, 5'7" tall, 170 pounds; wearing a black jacket, black leggings and pink Crocs

It is unknown if a vehicle was used.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700. to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County crime stoppers at 888-441-5505, online at stopcrimewaukesha.com or through the new P3 phone app.

