Milwaukee County Parks to fill 500+ summer jobs; pays up to $19/hour

More than 500 seasonal positions at beer gardens, golf courses and botanical gardens are available with Milwaukee County Parks for summer 2021.

Positions include golf starters, forestry and horticultural staff, concessions staff at pools and golf courses and beer garden staff at South Shore Terrace, Whitnall Beer Garden, the Vine Humboldt and the Traveling Beer Gardens.

Most seasonal positions pay between $8 - $11.83, and many roles are available for evenings and weekends. Seasonal supervisor positions pay between $16 - $18 an hour.

Around 300 strong swimmers are also needed for summer lifeguard positions at beaches, pools and aquatic parks. To be considered for a lifeguard position, candidates must attend a free training session at Pulaski Pool (2701 S. 16th St.) and must be able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 min. 45 sec. No pre-registration is necessary.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old by July 2021 and be in good physical condition. Lifeguard pay is $12.69 - $14.74 an hour with head guard pay ranging from $16.97 - $19.07 per hour.

Applications for all positions can be completed online on the Milwaukee County job portal.