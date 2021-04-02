Expand / Collapse search

Lambeau Field, Titletown will keep COVID-19 measures in place

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A statewide mask mandate is no longer in place in Wisconsin. However, the Green Bay Packers say they will keep the organization’s current COVID-19 measures in place for guests, visitors and employees.

A news release from the team says Lambeau Field will continue to require masks for guests visiting the Lambeau Field Atrium and will keep other measures in place to help keep visitors safe, such as social distancing requirements, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures, as well as other precautions that have been implemented in recent months.

Team-run public activities in Titletown, including the playground, 46 Below and the Turn, are open for guests and in-person activities with limitations and social distancing guidelines. Masks are required to be worn indoors at Titletown. 

These measures will remain in place until recommendations from public health officials change.

