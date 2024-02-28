$500K for Milwaukee County Parks; surplus funding to improve 2 parks

Milwaukee County is on a mission to strengthen communities by investing in its parks.

"Having access to green spaces and recreational areas plays a crucial role in improving health," said Marcelia Nicholson, Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman. "Ensuring everyone has access to safe and inviting parks."

"With these dollars, it's making sure," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley signed off on legislation on Wednesday, Feb. 28 to revitalize two Milwaukee County Parks.

"Tiefenthaler and Walker’s Square Parks will be the beneficiaries," Crowley said.

Surplus money totaling $500,000 is being allocated to make some much-needed renovations at both parks.

"Address the long-standing maintenance," Crowley said.

Improvements will include everything from new turf and pickle ball courts to upgrading park lighting.

"Upgrading the wading pool into a splash pad," Crowley said.

County leaders said it is about much more than creating a space for fun.

"Ensuring everyone has access to safe and inviting parks, beautiful parks, and the opportunity to enhance their lives is essential," Nicholson said.

Officials said residents can expect to see construction starting this spring – just in time for the warmer weather.