Milwaukee County Parks suicide prevention signs; message of help, hope

The Brief Suicide prevention signs are installed in Milwaukee County parks to help people in crisis. The signs, a multi-agency partnership, display the Milwaukee Mobile Crisis Line (414-257-7222) and 988. This effort aims to offer a message of hope and help.



Milwaukee County has installed suicide prevention signs in county parks across the community. The hope is the signs will help anyone in crisis find help.

Suicide prevention signs

What we know:

The signs were made possible because of a partnership between the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Milwaukee Countyy Parks, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Each sign displays the Milwaukee Mobile Crisis Line (414-257-7222) and the 988 number.

Officials said since 2020, nearly 40 people have lost their lives to suicide in Milwaukee County parks.

What they're saying:

In an X post, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued the following statement on these signs:

"Together, we’re sending a simple message: Help exists. Healing is possible. Hope is just a phone call away."