Milwaukee County Parks seeks lifeguards for 2024 season

Milwaukee County Parks is looking to hire and train lifeguards for the 2024 season – pay starting at $17.13 per hour plus incentives.

To qualify for training as a lifeguard, applicants must be at least 16 years old by the time of hire, in good physical condition, and able to swim 100 meters in less than one minute, 45 seconds. No previous experience as a lifeguard is necessary.

Milwaukee County Parks said incentives include entry into a prize drawing, exclusive swag and two tickets to Milwaukee County Parks attractions, such as the Mitchell Park Domes. There will be additional bonuses for all returning and referring employees.

Training sessions will begin in January at two locations – Noyes Pool at 8235 Good Hope Rd. or Pulaski Pool at 2701 S. 16th St. Class sizes are limited, and those interested should sign up for a session online. Advanced registration is required; no walk-ins will be allowed

Session 1: Wednesday/Friday at Pulaski Pool – Jan. 3-12, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Jan. 13, 8 a.m. test)

Session 2: Saturday at Pulaski Pool – Jan. 20 - Feb. 24, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Mar. 2, 8 a.m. test)

Session 3: Monday/Wednesday at Pulaski Pool - Feb. 12-28, 6-8 p.m. (Mar. 2, 8 a.m. test)

Session 4: Tuesday/Thursday at Noyes Pool - Mar. 19 - Apr. 4, 6-8 p.m. (Apr. 6, 8 a.m. test)

