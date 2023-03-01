Milwaukee County Parks lifeguard classes; starting pay $16.47/hour

article

Help support Milwaukee County pools this summer. Milwaukee County Parks is hosting free in-water training for lifeguard classes.

The county is looking for its next lifeguard class for 2023. They have multiple classes coming up over the next few months and are in need of candidates.

No experience is necessary. Candidates must be at least 16 years old by July 2023, and able to swim 100 meters in less than 1 minute 45 seconds, and be in good physical condition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Lifeguard pay starts at $16.47 an hour. Along with a refer a friend program worth $100, returning employee bonus option worth $200, and an additional bonus potential of up to $800 for a full season of service.