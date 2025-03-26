Milwaukee County Parks job fair, hundreds of seasonal positions open

The Brief Milwaukee County Parks is looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees. Funding for the jobs will come from $600,000 approved for park improvements. Milwaukee County Parks has two more one-day hiring events coming up.



Milwaukee County Parks hosted a job fair on Wednesday as it looks to hire hundreds of people before summer crowds head outdoors.

The backstory:

The Kosciuszko Community Center job fair was Milwaukee County Parks' first of the season. The goal is to hire more than 900 seasonal workers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We've seen a steady flow of people come in," said Jim Tarantino, Milwaukee County Parks deputy director. "It's really exciting to see the interest."

"Whether it's food and beverages at beer gardens, support at our golf courses, our lifeguards and pool attendants. We bring summer to Milwaukee," said Tarantino. "We want them to come out, and we want them to come work for us."

Milwaukee County Parks

Tarantino said they're looking for people to work throughout the summer months into the early fall. Pay depends on the position, but he said the department is generally hiring over $14 per hour. Lifeguards make more depending on their qualifications.

The county said funding for the jobs will come from $600,000 that has been approved for park improvements.

What they're saying:

Samire Hall, 16, and her brother, Tyler, were among the dozens of people who showed up to Wednesday's job fair to learn more about summer jobs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It wasn't too long. The questions were not too difficult," Hall said.

It's an opportunity their mother, Kevia Johnson, said will keep her children productive during summer break.

"Learning to work with different types of people and learn about different jobs throughout Milwaukee," she said. "It allows them to learn about Milwaukee, too, so I enjoy that as well."

Related article

What you can do:

Milwaukee County Parks has two more one-day hiring events coming up:

Wednesday, April 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brown Deer Golf Clubhouse

Wednesday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the King Community Center

Interested applicants can also find more information on the Milwaukee County Parks website.