Milwaukee County Parks golf courses open for 2025 season

Milwaukee County Parks announced on Friday, April 18 that all 13 of its golf courses are officially open for the 2025 season, weather permitting.

Book those tee times now!

What we know:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith joined others at Dretzka Park golf course on Friday afternoon for a first tee-off event.

Lincoln Park Golf Course, Milwaukee

Golf is a moneymaker for the county

What they're saying:

"We had rounds of golf that generated over $11.5 million in revenue, with over 385,000 rounds of golf played across our course. That success highlights accounted for nearly 20% of our entire parks operating budget. This has helped us invest in new projects, enhance facilities, and support critical park operations," said Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith.

"Whether you're a seasoned golfer, as I'm trying to become one, or if you're picking up that club for the very first time, we want to invite you to book a tee time," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Learn more about all of the Milwaukee County Parks golf courses.

What you can do:

For experienced players, you can book a tee time at our Tournament and Championship courses. The county's website says the four Regulation courses are perfect for improving your game. The two Executive and three Par 3 courses are great for beginners or those seeking a slower play game.

If you don't golf but know someone who does, Milwaukee County Parks gives you the opportunity to buy a gift card for that special someone.