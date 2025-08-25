Milwaukee County Parks flood damage; County Executive, parks staff survey

The Brief Milwaukee County Parks suffered flood damage during the storms on Aug. 9-10. County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Parks staff surveyed some of the damage on Monday, Aug. 25.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Parks staff surveyed on Monday, Aug. 25, flood-related damage at parks in the community.

Crowley and Milwaukee County Parks Director Guy Smith spoke at length about some of the damage being surveyed in the parks. Smith estimated there was roughly $52,000 in damage at Jacobus Park. But more is being surveyed.

What they're saying:

"We've got at least 20 to 25 sites that we're going to be submitting, documentation on," Smith said. "We were just at Currie Golf Course. There were trees down everywhere, major water damage. So we don't have the entire course open. But because we have diehard golfers, we have plenty of golfers that are still out there."

"I want to be very clear. You know, this this is the damage that we see," Crowley said. "When we're talking about water damage, there may be other damage that may come for a couple of days or even a couple of weeks. And we know that that can show up in sinkholes all around, all around Milwaukee County."

