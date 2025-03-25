Milwaukee County Parks; $600K for improvements, transforming spaces
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors recently committed $600,000 in funding to enhance Milwaukee County Parks. The investment was made possible through the Board’s 2025 budget amendment process.
How funding will be used
What we know:
A news release indicated the funding will support high-priority park enhancements, including seasonal staffing, aquatics facility repairs, building improvements, dog exercise area enhancements, and system wide traffic-calming measures.
The approved funding will be administered by the Department of Administrative Services and the Office of the Comptroller, ensuring efficient allocation to park improvement projects.
What they're saying:
For Kurt Gunderson, a Milwaukee County resident, it is a walk at Lake Park that he enjoys with his 5-year-old pup, Layla – especially during the warmer days.
"Take advantage of the scenery and the neighborhood park," Gunderson said. "We have a sailboat in McKinley. So that's also part of the park system and run by the county and city. So we get out in the lake a lot and continue to walk in the neighborhood."
Kurt Gunderson
Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman represents the county's 3rd District and is the County Parks and Culture chair. He said the funds will also benefit dog parks, aquatics, facility repairs and support seasonal staffing.
"This is going to be spent in summertime. We need lifeguards, seasonal workers. All this part of the $600,000 are going to be addressing those needs to. It'll really have a tremendous effect, not only for this summer, but even for next summer," Wasserman said. "We're really looking forward to it and now with these added funds we're not only going to maintain the physical structure but also include the Human Resources."
Sheldon Wasserman
What you can do:
Milwaukee County Parks is hiring for seasonal positions. Learn much more about what positions are available – and whether they are a match for you.
