Milwaukee County park-and-ride homeless camps must go, state says

Three Milwaukee park-and-ride lots have become homeless camps. The state originally gave an ultimatum to those who were there to get out.

In between the train tracks and the highway is a home for the homeless – just off Holt Avenue on Milwaukee's south side.

"I am not worried about it, because I am trusting God. That’s all I am. That’s all I got to do is trust Him," said Tamica Brown, who lives in a tent at the park-and-ride lot.

Brown is one of those living at the Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot.

Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot, Milwaukee

Jeffrey Parker stays there in his van with his dog, Otto.

"A lot of people help each other. Some of it’s just sheer necessity," Parker said.

Some of the other necessities are not here. There are no bathrooms, so Parker goes to the store.

"Gas stations. A guy tried to charge me the other day. Five dollars for five minutes. I was like… (shakes head)," Parker said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation gave an ultimatum in a letter. It indicated those people camped out must leave by May 16 or they could be towed. The letter said the encampment broke the law.

The signs at the park-and-ride lots also offer a warning.

"Unless they can come up with a better thing, what do they do with people?" Parker asked.

"As they should. This belongs to the state. This don’t belong to the people. But at the same time, if we don’t have nowhere to go, what do we do? What do we do?" Brown asked.

Milwaukee County Housing Navigator Steve Hill has some answers – help with security deposits, first month's rent, clothes for a job interview.

"A lot of the people here, they may have barriers to housing: a poor rental history, the economy has been pretty bad for the last few years, so people were being evicted," Hill said. "We’ll be providing support, if they require it. We’ll find out exactly what needs they have, so that they can maintain that tenancy and hopefully become independent and won’t need our support beyond that…No one chooses to live their life in a car in a parking lot. It’s not a life goal for people."

There used to be even more people living at the Holt Avenue park-and-ride. The state of Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said Milwaukee County has already helped 45 people find housing.

WisDOT officials now say the deadline for May 16 is on hold. It is giving more time for Milwaukee County to help the people find a home.

"There is help available for them. And we are doing what we can," Hill said.

"I’m going to be forever grateful. Forever grateful. I’ve never had section 8 before. Even when my children were young, I paid all that money, but it’s finally happening. It’s going to be OK," Brown said.