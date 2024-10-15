Milwaukee County park-and-ride lots closing; community response

The Brief Two Milwaukee County park-and-ride lots will be shutting down starting Oct. 21 due to safety and security issues. The Holt Avenue lot will close on Oct. 21, while the northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot will close soon after. Officials are working to find housing solutions for those living in those lots.



After the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), with support from Milwaukee city and county officials, announced the indefinite closure of local park-and-ride lots, neighbors and county workers shared more about dangerous conditions.

A woman who lives in the condos right next to the College Avenue park-and-ride shared photos with FOX6 News. She was worried about her safety and so wouldn’t talk on camera, but said she heard loud verbal fights and loose dogs, which were also a worry for other neighbors.

Danny Zbrozek also lives nearby.

"There's a couple of dogs they have over there and they come over and drop their presents," Zbrozek said. "The back of my house. And the park-and-ride is to the north of me, right on the other side of these trees."

A news release said effective Monday, Oct. 21, WisDOT will close the Holt Avenue lot. The northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot will close soon after. A small area of the southwest College Avenue lot will remain open to serve transit riders.

"I hear them while they're in the park-and-ride, talking, playing their music and stuff," Zbrozek said.

WisDOT said police responded to 275 calls for service this summer at the three southside park-and-rides, including gunshots, overdoses, assault, theft and weapons.

"I've been in this neighborhood too long to have the neighborhood go down the tubes like this," Zbrozek said. "I think that's great because I've been going from one politician, to another, to another, to ask them about that because I'm concerned about the trash they have back there."

Michael Barrientes said he has lived at the park-and-ride for a couple of months.

"It's not bad, it's interesting. It has its ups and downs," he said. "I guess no one really causes problems over here. Not at this one."

He is looking at his options when he has to move his tent.

"Got nowhere to go," Barrientes said. "Help us, help us with whatever you can help with."

The state said the county and partners helped more than 80 people find housing, but then more people would show up.

"All of the outreach teams at the moment are spread very thin," said Eric Collins-Dyke with Milwaukee County Housing Services. "We’re contending with other encampments throughout the community, but we’ll continue to outreach to the park and rides consistently and try to find them shelter and housing over the next few weeks."

Concrete barrier walls and fencing will be placed around the lots.